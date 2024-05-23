Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 476,951 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,106. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
