Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.07. 496,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,654. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.