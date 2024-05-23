Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 245 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $1,396.90. 1,708,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $676.06 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,318.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,195.69. The firm has a market cap of $647.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

