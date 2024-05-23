Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.9% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.32. 126,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $372.01.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.