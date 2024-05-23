Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 4,063,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

