Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1,176.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,269 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,453,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,195,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after buying an additional 977,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,575,000 after buying an additional 688,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.81. 341,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,305. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.