Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Lessened by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

