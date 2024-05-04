OFS Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

OFS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.

NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 88,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,935. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

