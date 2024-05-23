Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 311 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

LLY traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $810.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $820.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

