Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,519 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. 27,367,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,748,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

