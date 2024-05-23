Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,319,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

