Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.19. 447,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,193. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,305,768.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,038 shares of company stock valued at $801,339 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

