Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Pearson Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE PSO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 362,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Pearson has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Pearson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1987 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
