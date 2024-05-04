Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Pearson Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PSO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 362,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Pearson has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1987 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.