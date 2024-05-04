Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 2% After Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.45. 14,261,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 53,967,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.