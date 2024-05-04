Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 1.2%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 239,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,940,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $679.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.