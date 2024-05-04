Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,866 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $175,348.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $115,307.32.

On Thursday, April 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $63,132.75.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,523 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $139,171.74.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,378 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $127,630.36.

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $82,643.88.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $249,705.36.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,820. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $14,467,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 41.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,938,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Natera by 121.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 472,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after buying an additional 259,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

