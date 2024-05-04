Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $76.50 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $76,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.86. 1,976,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.