M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,530 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $20,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Xylem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 351.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,934 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Xylem Stock Up 0.9 %

XYL stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $138.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

