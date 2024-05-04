O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 302,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,012.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,093.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,018.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

