M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,072 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,272.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.36. 1,028,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.40 and its 200-day moving average is $349.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

