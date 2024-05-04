Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

JCI traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $62.38. 7,096,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

