Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

