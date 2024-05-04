First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 6,855 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 45,445 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,428,000 after buying an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.