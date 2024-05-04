Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 333,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Kroger Stock Down 0.6 %

Kroger stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.