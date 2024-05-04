Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Declares Annual Dividend of $32.00

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 32.00 per share on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.
Interroll Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IRRHF opened at $3,010.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,010.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,872.13. Interroll has a 52-week low of $2,782.00 and a 52-week high of $3,010.00.
Interroll Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Interroll
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.