Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 15th

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Las Vegas Sands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years. Las Vegas Sands has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of LVS opened at $46.87 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $63.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

