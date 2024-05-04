Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.20

Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 1882198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.63.
Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
