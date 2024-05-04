Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $186.00

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 191.50 ($2.41), with a volume of 21240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.42).

Shoe Zone Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.30.

About Shoe Zone

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.