Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 6,403 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 234.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $142.78.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.