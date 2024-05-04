TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 313,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 265,723 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $7.20.
TDCX Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. TDCX had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
