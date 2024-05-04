TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 313,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 265,723 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $7.20.

TDCX Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. TDCX had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX

About TDCX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TDCX by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TDCX by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in TDCX by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TDCX by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 68,839 shares during the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Articles

