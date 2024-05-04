Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 261,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $55.66 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

