Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Genpact has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Genpact Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:G traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. 1,030,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

