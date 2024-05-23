Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 434,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.08. 776,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

