Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. 2,599,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2492 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

