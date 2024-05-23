DigiByte Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. DigiByte has a total market cap of $195.88 million and $8.08 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,167.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.38 or 0.00721156 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00124876 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008905 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00047670 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00061418 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00207515 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00094298 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,026,537,411 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
