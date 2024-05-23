Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 740 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,319 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,928 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,154,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.55. 3,287,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,791,506. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

