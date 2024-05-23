Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.13. 607,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

