Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 222,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 102,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $69.02. 2,155,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

