U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Reduced by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,543. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.