The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,958,043. The stock has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.