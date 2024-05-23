43,411 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $84,583,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.6 %

FI stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.16. The stock had a trading volume of 864,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,466. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

