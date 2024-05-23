Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,767,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DELL stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $150.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,933,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

