Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.26. 1,674,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

