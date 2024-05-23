Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,985,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,022. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

