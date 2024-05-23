iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,978 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. US Bancorp DE owned about 3.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $587,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,125 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.