Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,422,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,187,000 after buying an additional 31,786 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.35. The stock had a trading volume of 152,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.63 and its 200 day moving average is $372.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

