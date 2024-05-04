SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Shares Up 1.4%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 56,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 125,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

SSE Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.