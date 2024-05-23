Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $483.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,709. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $489.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

