Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 63,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 302,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

