Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 6,000 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,819.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,585. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%. The business had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 121.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on DMLP

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.